Biobased Polymers for Sustainable Coatings

Manufacturers are coming under increasing pressure from direct customers, end consumers, competitors and regulatory bodies to improve the sustainable development of their operations. A 2010 study by the European Polymer Dispersion and Latex Association (EPDLA) concluded that 80-90% of the environmental impact of an emulsion polymerization business can be directly attributed to the raw materials consumed. While a polymer manufacturer can still improve business sustainability by other means - such as reducing water usage, greenhouse gas emissions, net waste and nonrenewable energy consumption during manufacture/transport - the most effective route towards becoming truly sustainable is clearly to research, develop and promote more sustainable monomers and other raw materials into the marketplace.

The primary criteria for new monomers are as follows: