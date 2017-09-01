Liquid-Impregnated Surface Coatings

Lubricant-impregnated surfaces, generally referred to as liquid-impregnated surfaces (LIS), are slippery surfaces that effectively eliminate the no-slip boundary condition, allowing viscous liquids, gels and emulsions to slide freely. Their superior nonwetting behavior and self-cleaning properties make LIS coatings attractive as a slippery surface for a wide variety of applications, including consumer packaged goods, agrochemical, oil and gas, manufacturing, medical, pharmaceutical, energy and utilities.

In addition, LIS coatings can provide significant sustainable benefits. They can reduce waste, increase product yields, improve production efficiency, provide consistent dosage and enable product innovation. In fact, a recent LiquiGlide survey1 confirmed that LIS coatings have the potential to address consumers’ concerns for waste. For example, 100 million gallons of lost product and billions of dollars of associated waste costs per year occur within processing tanks for the paint manufacturing industry alone.2 LIS coatings are currently being applied to these paint manufacturing tanks to recover these costs through the reduction of yield loss, waste water and cleaning time.