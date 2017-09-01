Making High-Performance Green Coatings More Sustainable

The coatings industry continues to make significant strides in addressing the three pillars of sustainability. This includes maintaining and growing its economic contribution to society, fostering the well-being of our communities, and utilizing sustainable manufacturing practices and procurement measures that protect the environment and ensure resources will be available for future generations. Legislation to address customer demand for more sustainable coatings has resulted in a heavy focus on biorenewable ingredients, which provide greener feedstock options. However, recycled content has remained relatively unexplored for high-performance applications.

Resinate has developed technology to create recycled-content-based polyols that impart critical performance properties such as hardness, flexibility and chemical/stain resistance in waterborne systems. This enables formulators to make green coatings even more sustainable, by incorporating polyols with up to 75% recycled content for polyurethane dispersions and other high-performance coating applications. Key applications include flooring, furniture and cabinetry, plus other challenging ambient- and energy-cure industrial coating applications.