In the coatings industry, soft PVC is mainly used to coat truck tarpaulins, marquees, floor coverings and as metal coatings. While dioctyl sebacate (di(2-ethylhexyl) sebacate, or DOS) is a widely used plasticizer, it has become more challenging for companies to acquire sebacic acid-based plasticizers like DOS due to increasing costs, along with the uncertainty and lack of stable supply of sebacic acid. EDENOL® DOZ is a new plasticizer able to replace DOS in developing most soft PVC coatings.