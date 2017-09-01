New Façade Restoration Coating for Architectural Metal Applications

APV Engineered Coatings has launched a new line of primer and topcoat systems under the NeverFade® brand name for restoration of architectural metal structures such as wall panels, window and door frames, roofs, railings, overhangs and decorative features. Available in water-based formulations with Kynar Aquatec® and solvent-based formulations with Kynar® PVDF, the new NeverFade Façade Restoration coatings are ideal for use with carbon steel, stainless steel, bare aluminum and anodized aluminum.

These robust coating systems resist UV degradation, abrasion, corrosion, mold growth, dirt and staining. They resist chalking and maintain their color (even with dark colors and earth tones) so well that APV offers a 15-year warranty for fade performance. The warranty covers replacement product as well as labor costs.