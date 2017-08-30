Kemper System America Appoints Account Executive

WEST SENECA, NY – Larry Ryndak has joined Kemper System America Inc. as New England Account Executive. In this role, he promotes Kemper System, COELAN® and STS Coatings product lines in the upstate New York market, and locates and develops new regional business opportunities.

Ryndak is a 20-year veteran of the construction industry, beginning his career as a warehouse worker before moving into sales. Prior to joining Kemper System, he spent 15 years as an account executive for building supply company CS Behler.

For over 60 years, Kemper System has been a global industry leader in cold-liquid-applied, reinforced roofing and waterproofing. The company offers a full range of building envelope solutions to protect against weather, preserve the integrity of surfaces, and enhance the comfort and value of buildings.