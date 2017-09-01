10 Years of Handling REACH

REACH, the EU’s regulation designed to protect human health and the environment from chemical risks – celebrates its 10-year anniversary on 1 June 2017. Here we speak to Chris Mayer, Health and Safety Environmental Manager, at South West Metal Finishing (SWMF) about the regulation that drives many manufacturers to distraction.

REACH came into force on 1 June 2007, and it applies to all substances produced or imported in the EU. Managed by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), REACH replaced a number of European Directives and Regulations with a single system concerning the registration, evaluation, authorisation and restriction of chemicals.