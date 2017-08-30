Lanxess Appoints Distributor for Biocidal Products in Germany and Benelux

HAMBURG, Germany – With immediate effect, the Krahn Chemie Group will be distributing the biocides and preservatives of the Lanxess specialty chemicals company in Germany and Benelux. Core applications of these products are in industrial protection and disinfection. The products, which are mainly known under the brand name Preventol®, have been used for decades for the preservation of paints and coatings, detergents, metal working fluids, adhesives, additives, and wood protection.

Biocides are subject to many regulations. From mid-2019, it is proposed that a new regulation will come into effect that will classify all products preserved with MIT (methylisothiazolinone) as sensitizing substances. Some MIT applications will thus disappear completely. Lanxess consistently pursues the development of MIT-free preservation systems and will, together with Krahn, support its customers in their transition to MIT-free systems.

"The Preventol biocides complement our portfolio perfectly. Lanxess is one of the worldwide leading manufacturers of biocides and sets new standards in customer service with its technical application laboratories and regulatory expertise. With such a powerful partner, we will be able to offer our customers flexible, effective and individual solutions in the field of preservatives," said Ibrahim Zidan, Business Segment Manager Coatings and Construction Chemicals of Krahn Chemie GmbH.

Daniel Schlawe, Head of Sales EMEA of the Lanxess biocides business unit, commented, "The sale of biocides is challenging and demands comprehensive technical, biological and regulatory competence. With KRAHN CHEMIE, we have gained a partner who, thanks to their extensive experience in the consultancy and sales of biocidal products, can transmit these competences to our customers."

Krahn Chemie and Lanxess already work successfully together in the field of additives for industrial lubricants. A further cooperation exists with Arlanxeo, a joint venture of Lanxess and Saudi Aramco, for the distribution of synthetic rubber.

Krahn Chemie is a chemical distribution company with a history spanning over 100 years. Krahn’s core competence is the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals. The company's headquarters is situated in Germany. Subsidiaries or local sales teams have been established in Benelux, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Hungary.