Sprayroq Appoints Operations Assistant

IRONDALE, AL – Sprayroq Inc. announced the addition of Kyle Warren to its corporate team. Warren joins the Sprayroq organization as Operations Assistant, responsible for the technical and customer service side of Sprayroq’s operations team. He is becoming well-versed in the operation of both Graco and PMC spray application systems. He will work his way into higher-level customer support and training in the months ahead.

Warren is new to the coatings industry, but comes to Sprayroq with a wealth of knowledge in technical services, inventory management and customer support. He has worked for two Alabama-based companies, where his business skills and mechanical aptitude were utilized to improve the operations of both companies.

He can be contacted by phone at 205/957.0020 and via e-mail at kwarren@sprayroq.com.

Sprayroq Inc. is a leader in the development of spray-applied polyurethane solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation, corrosion management and infiltration control.