Parking in Style at the College Football Hall of Fame

Whether bitter rivals from Michigan and Ohio State or iconic figures like Mike Ditka and Peyton Manning, many of history’s best football players can be found together in Atlanta, Georgia. They don’t actually live there, but rather are immortalized as inductees of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Originally built in 1978 in Kings Mill, Ohio, the Hall competed against the similarly-located Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was later moved to South Bend, Indiana where it held its home until 2012 when Atlanta was identified as the final destination. Centrally located with one of the country’s busiest airports and convention industries, Atlanta serves as an ideal venue for the Hall to attract optimal foot traffic and engage fans.

Architects from tvsdesign captained the project, drafting plans for a 94,000 square-foot facility to house and enshrine centuries of historic football entertainment and memorabilia. Featuring a striking football-shaped rotunda as the centerpiece of the structure, the new College Football Hall of Fame blends glass and metal for a bold and modern exterior aesthetic. Designing and constructing a complementary parking garage was critical to the Hall’s sleek look. Traditional parking garages are often eyesores, and concealing or beautifying their appearance can be a creative challenge. Thankfully, tvsdesign partnered with Fabral and Valspar to construct the ideal solution for parking structure.

In total, 8,800 square-feet of Fabral’s Perforated Aluminum Hefti-Rib® panels adorn the parking deck with a screen wall that adds visual intrigue to the utilitarian area. Finished in Valspar’s Fluropon Classic II exterior architectural coating, the panels also signal to drivers that the parking boundary is near. Containing 70 percent PVDF resins that provide outstanding protection against dirt and staining as well as exceptional color consistency and retention, Fluropon Classic II was the ideal finish. The Champagne coating matches the overall aesthetic of the Hall, while also adding a friendly vibe to its parking ramp, an area that is often dark, drab and daunting.

Opening in 2014, the state-of-the-art College Football Hall of Fame stands out as an interactive destination for sports lovers of all ages. Centered around an indoor football field that offers engaging activities, the structure sees thousands of visitors every month. Thanks in part to Valspar and Fabral, each visitor’s stay will be a little brighter as they travel to and from a parking structure that could have been the building’s only blemish.]

By The Valspar Corp.