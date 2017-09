HEMCO Emergency Shower/Decontamination booths are fully assembled and ready for installation to water supply and waste systems. The one-piece seamless shower is molded from chemical-resistant fiberglass and is equipped with a pull-rod-activated shower and push-handle eye/face wash. It is equipped with frosted front strip curtains, interior grab bars, raised deck grating, and bottom or rear drain outlet. Call 800/779.4362.