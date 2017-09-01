Pigment Preparations from Clariant
The Hostatint UV pigment preparation range enables easy formulation of low-VOC, high-performance coatings. The ready-to-use tinters are suitable for both interior and exterior coatings and cover the full color spectrum in opaque and transparent applications for dual and 100% UV systems. They feature a wide variety of color options and high durability. Visit www.clariant.com.
