Pigment Preparations from Clariant

September 1, 2017
The Hostatint UV pigment preparation range enables easy formulation of low-VOC, high-performance coatings. The ready-to-use tinters are suitable for both interior and exterior coatings and cover the full color spectrum in opaque and transparent applications for dual and 100% UV systems. They feature a wide variety of color options and high durability. Visit www.clariant.com.

