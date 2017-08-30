Birla Carbon Names Regional President for North America

ATLANTA/MUMBAI, India – Birla Carbon has appointed Mark Bass President, North America Region, Birla Carbon, effective Sept. 1, 2017. Bass assumes the role previously held by John Loudermilk, the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Birla Carbon. In his new role, Bass will have full P&L responsibility for North America and will join the company’s senior management team reporting to Loudermilk.

“Mark will be a great addition to our leadership team and brings a wealth of executive experience in carbon black, as well as other chemicals and specialty materials,” said Loudermilk. “His clear focus on the needs of the customer along with a broad perspective will take the North American region to the next level of performance.”

Bass joined Birla Carbon in 2010 as the Director of Sales for North America. In 2013, he assumed his current role as Global Sales Head, Specialty Blacks and relocated to Bangkok, Thailand, before returning to the United States in 2016. He has over 23 years of industry experience in business management, sales, manufacturing and technical service, serving in leadership roles for Solutia Inc., NuQuest Inc. and Peach State Hardware.