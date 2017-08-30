AXEL Plastics Research Laboratories Announces New Global Headquarters

MONROE, CT – AXEL Plastics Research Laboratories Inc. (AXEL) announced the grand opening of its new headquarters in Monroe, Connecticut. The 42,000-square-foot facility will expand manufacturing, R&D and laboratory capacities, allowing for continued growth and development.

The new location accommodates world-class R&D facilities, including an applied research library and an analytical laboratory featuring advanced chemical analysis equipment. In close collaboration with the company’s global technical sales team, innovative technologies and services are developed and deployed to AXEL’s worldwide customer base in the composites, thermoplastics, polyurethane, pultrusion, rubber and rotational molding industry segments.

“AXEL differentiates itself by listening to our customers and developing a comprehensive understanding of their needs, now and in the future,” said Frank Axel, CEO of AXEL. “As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities, we are equally focused on both emerging markets and our commitment to delivering exceptional quality to our customers.”

Founded in 1941, AXEL is a chemical additive company that serves the global market through direct sales and a network of stocking distributors and technically trained representatives.