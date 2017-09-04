Multi-Source Overhead Luminaires for Large Sample Visual Evaluation

GTI’s GLE‐M series of multi‐source overhead luminaires are designed for visual color matching and the detection of metamerism. They provide a cost effective solution when configuring a viewing area for larger samples or when a viewing booth is not practical. Luminaires are available in four and five foot lengths and with up to five different light sources. The GLE-M ordering guide explains the features and models available. Review the ordering guide.

