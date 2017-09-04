Product of the Week
Multi-Source Overhead Luminaires for Large Sample Visual Evaluation

September 4, 2017
GTI’s GLE‐M series of multi‐source overhead luminaires are designed for visual color matching and the detection of metamerism. They provide a cost effective solution when configuring a viewing area for larger samples or when a viewing booth is not practical. Luminaires are available in four and five foot lengths and with up to five different light sources. The GLE-M ordering guide explains the features and models available. Review the ordering guide.

GTI Graphic Technology, Inc.
845-562-7066
info@gtilite.com
www.gtilite.com

