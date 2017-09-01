Company News

Eastman Announces Projects to Increase CHDM Capacity

September 1, 2017
KINGSPORT, TN – Eastman Chemical Co. announced multiple projects to increase CHDM capacity at its Kingsport, Tennessee, manufacturing facility. The series of debottlenecks and expansion projects will occur over the next 18 months and will increase capacity by 15,000 metric tons. All projects are expected to be complete by early 2019.

This series of investments positions Eastman to meet the increasing demand for copolyesters, as well as other polyester supported markets, and further demonstrates the company’s commitment to growing with its customers around the world.

Headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company.

