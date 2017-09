SIEGBURG, Germany – Dr. Jan Breitkopf has joined the board of management of the packaging ink manufacturer Siegwerk to oversee the packaging business of the European, Middle East and African (EMEA) region. Breitkopf will take over from Hugo Noordhoek Hegt as President Packaging EMEA. Hegt left Siegwerk in July 2017 after 12 successful years in the board of management to pursue other career opportunities.