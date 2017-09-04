Company NewsFinishing News

Gemini Industries Announces Acquisition

IndustrialCoatings-stk311313rkn.jpg
September 4, 2017
KEYWORDS Acquisitions / coatings manufacturers / Protective Coatings
Reprints
No Comments

EL RENO, OK - Gemini Industries Inc., an employee owned company headquartered in El Reno, Oklahoma, has acquired Missouri-based Amteco Inc., a provider of wood preservatives, wood protectants, and rust- and corrosion-control coatings.

The acquisition of Amteco provides Gemini with best-in-class technology and a highly competitive product portfolio for both the exterior wood and metal coatings markets in North America. Amteco Inc.’s TWP is an EPA-registered preservative, and the company’s Zero Rust product line protects metal investments.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.