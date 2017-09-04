Gemini Industries Announces Acquisition

EL RENO, OK - Gemini Industries Inc., an employee owned company headquartered in El Reno, Oklahoma, has acquired Missouri-based Amteco Inc., a provider of wood preservatives, wood protectants, and rust- and corrosion-control coatings.

The acquisition of Amteco provides Gemini with best-in-class technology and a highly competitive product portfolio for both the exterior wood and metal coatings markets in North America. Amteco Inc.’s TWP is an EPA-registered preservative, and the company’s Zero Rust product line protects metal investments.