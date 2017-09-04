PoloPlaz and Valentus Specialty Chemicals Merge

DETROIT - Valentus Specialty Chemicals announced that it has partnered with PoloPlaz Inc., Jacksonville, Arkansas, to create one of the industry’s leading wood floor coatings companies.

Founded in the 1960s near Little Rock, Arkansas, PoloPlaz manufactures high-performance wood floor coatings for gymnasium and residential applications, serving customers in North America, Europe and Asia. Mac Hogan and Chad Baker, who will become Valentus shareholders and join Valentus’ management team, previously owned the company.

This transaction represents the fourth deal for Valentus, a holding company launched by Huron Capital and coatings industry veterans Ray Chlodney, John Ragazzini and Bob Taylor.

“We are pleased to join the Valentus platform and the opportunity to combine their specialty coatings expertise and national reach with our experience and innovative products,” said Hogan. “We believe President Ray Chlodney, Operating Partner Bob Taylor and the Huron Capital team are building a well-respected company in the coatings market, and we expect PoloPlaz will benefit from Valentus’ operating resources and sales capabilities.”

“PoloPlaz is a great addition to Valentus and our goal of offering diversified coatings and technologies to the market,” said Chlodney. “PoloPlaz has built an excellent reputation in the wood floor coatings market, and partnering with their team will broaden our product offerings and expand our geographic reach.”