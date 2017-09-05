Perstorp to Upgrade Plant in Warrington, UK

WARRINGTON, UK - Perstorp is securing the future of its caprolactone business through a significant investment to upgrade its original monomer plant in Warrington, UK. The new equipment will be constructed using state-of-the-art materials, and the investment will increase security of supply.

The caprolactone market is strategic and important to Perstorp. This investment is one step further in the company’s long-term commitment to the industry.

The project was initiated and kicked off in the beginning of 2017, and the construction phase of the new parts of the plant will start in the new year. The replacement will be conducted in a way that does not impact current production. The plant upgrade consists of installing a new peracetic acid still and new reactors on stream 1, which was originally built in 1998. The project is expected to be complete in the second half of 2019.

“The Capa™ business is one of our strategic areas, and we do see a strong market demand of Capa products. Through this investment, we are strengthening our position as a reliable leading partner,” said Marie Grönborg, Executive Vice President at Perstorp.