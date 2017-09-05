Birla Carbon Awarded Gold Rating by EcoVadis

ATLANTA/MUMBAI, India – EcoVadis once again recognized Birla Carbon, a provider of carbon black, with a Gold rating for advanced sustainable practice. The rating was provided after a review of Birla Carbon’s sustainability practices post the release of its fifth sustainability report, titled “Our Progress on the Path to Sustainable Business.” The score achieved by Birla Carbon places it in the top 1% of all companies assessed (over 30,000) in all categories.

“Sustainability is not just about the health and safety of our employees or environmental stewardship but also about creating and bettering our business model to ensure that an enterprise is truly building for the future,” said Joe Gaynor, Chief Legal, Sustainability and Risk Officer, Birla Carbon. “Birla Carbon has always leveraged technologies to improve the way we conduct business and engage with our stakeholders. The EcoVadis rating is a confirmation that our sustainability journey is in the right direction.”

EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform providing sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. EcoVadis delivers supplier sustainability scorecards covering 150 purchasing categories, 110 countries and 21 CSR indicators.