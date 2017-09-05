Elite Paint Receives First Lead Safe Paint Certification in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh/EMERYVILLE, CA – Elite Paint is the first paint company in Bangladesh to achieve Lead Safe Paint® certification. The news was announced at a press briefing organized by Elite Paint and Chemical Industries in the Begum Sufia Kamal Public Library, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The certification program, established in 2015 by the international non-profit IPEN, was created to let customers know that the paints they are purchasing contain less than a total concentration of 90 parts per million (ppm) lead – the strictest regulatory standard for lead content in paint established by any government anywhere in the world.

Third-party certifier SCS Global Services (SCS), the program’s exclusive certification body in Bangladesh, certified paints from Elite paint. SCS’ independent analysis confirmed that paint brands from the company contained less than a total of 90 ppm lead. As a result, Elite Paint is licensed to use the Lead Safe Paint certification mark on its paint can labels and other promotional materials. Using this mark will provide consumers with confidence that these paints will protect their families from the hazard of lead exposure.