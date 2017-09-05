Steelscape Pre-Painted Metal with DURANAR GR Coating Protects Washington School

PITTSBURGH – PPG and Steelscape have partnered to provide pre-painted metal coil finished with DURANAR® GR (graffiti-resistant) clear coating by PPG for the Issaquah Middle School project in Issaquah, Washington. It is the first school in the country to use the new coating, which PPG formulated to help U.S. building owners combat a problem that costs an estimated $25 billion per year.

Located near Seattle, Issaquah Middle School features a brick facade accented with architectural metal wall panels by AEP Span. Steelscape pre-treated the panels, which are used throughout the campus, with Duranar GR clear coating.

Steve Crawford, Director of Capital Projects for Issaquah School District, said Duranar GR coating is a sound investment. “While graffiti is not a significant issue in our school district, the graffiti-resistant coating was selected as a low-cost protection system to reduce potential damage and maintenance costs,” he explained.

Scott Cooley, Vice President of Sales, Steelscape, said that applying Duranar GR clear coating on metal wall panels enables manufacturers to offer architects an exclusive combination of design versatility and graffiti control. “In addition to offering architects high-performing and beautifully designed metal wall products, our customers now can deliver an affordable solution that makes it easier for building owners to maintain and preserve their property.”

Believed to be the only graffiti-resistant coating system sold and tested by the same company, Duranar GR coating features a clear, graffiti-resistant barrier over a metal building panel’s pigmented color layer. If a panel with the coating is spray painted or otherwise marred, it can be cleaned by applying DURAPREP® PREP™ 400 graffiti remover by PPG. After the remover is on the stain for 10 to 60 seconds, it can be wiped with a clean cloth or scrubbed with a nylon brush. Most stains can be removed in 10 minutes or less

When applied onsite on metal panels protected by Duranar GR clear coating, Duraprep Prep 400 graffiti remover eradicates graffiti as well as paint overspray, pen and marker ink, lipstick, scuff marks, tape residue, bugs, tar, and many other substances that mar the appearance of buildings.

Steelscape offers the pre-treated Duranar GR clear coating as part of its DESIGN SOLUTIONS® portfolio of metal coil, which features unique prints and high-performance coatings.

For more information about Duranar GR clear coating, visit www.ppgmetalcoatings.com.