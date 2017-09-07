Sun Chemical Working to Assess the Market Impact of Devastation Caused by Hurricane Harvey

PARSIPPANY, NJ – Due to the impact and devastation in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, several of Sun Chemical’s feedstock suppliers have announced a force majeure and many other raw materials suppliers are reviewing allocations. While the volatility of the supplier markets is unknown at this point, the inks and pigments markets will be affected. Sun Chemical is committed to working closely with its suppliers to assess global ramifications, develop needed contingency plans and to notify customers of potential delays or issues.

“Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and the devastation caused by this storm,” said Felipe Mellado, Chief Marketing Officer and Board Member, Sun Chemical. “The devastation from this hurricane has impacted businesses near and far and we are working closely with our supply chains to ensure minimal disruptions to our customers.”

Sun Chemical announced that it will continue to communicate as more information becomes available.