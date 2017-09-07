Pilot Chemical Announces New Personnel Appointments

CINCINNATI – Pilot Chemical Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has named Bill Woods as the new Technical Marketing Manager and Paul Washlock as the new Distribution Sales Manager. Woods will support the expansion of Pilot’s Mason Chemical division. Washlock will oversee North American distribution sales for Pilot and Mason Chemical product lines.

Woods brings more than 21 years of experience in product sales and marketing and most recently served as Business Manager at Galaxy Surfactants North America in Denville, New Jersey.

Washlock brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering and technical sales. Most recently, he was the Managing Partner for Global Recruiters of Westfield, near Indianapolis.