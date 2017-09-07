Clariant Ranked in 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

MUTTENZ, Switzerland – Specialty chemical company Clariant is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2017, recognizing it as one of the most sustainable chemical companies for the fifth consecutive year. The index has ranked Clariant among the top four percent of companies in its sector in both the DJSI Europe and the DJSI World.

The analysts at RobecoSAM confirmed Clariant as best in class in the following categories: Materiality, Environmental and Social Reporting, Operational Eco-efficiency, Climate Change Strategy, Water Related Risks, and Human Capital Development.

Hariolf Kottmann, CEO Clariant, commented, “Clariant being listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 5th consecutive year is a great achievement. It exemplifies that the integration of sustainability in the entire company, from the corporate strategy down to processes and product development, has been successful. This truly creates value for all our stakeholders. Sustainability will continue to be an important asset on our journey to becoming the world-leading company in specialty chemicals.”

Clariant’s commitment to sustainable operations and development is reflected in a wide range of initiatives. Through its Portfolio Value Program, Clariant continues to drive sustainability in its product portfolio in order to create additional value for its customers as well as society. Its 149 EcoTain® products outperform conventional products, in terms of performance and sustainability. The company is continuously improving to reach the ambitious environmental targets it has set for 2025. Furthermore, the company is a signatory of the Responsible Care® Global Charter, the UN Global Compact and a member of Together for Sustainability.

The DJSI benchmarks the sustainability performance of leading companies based on environmental, social and economic performance, including forward-looking indicators based on a best-in-class approach. The DJSI assesses various criteria, including risk and supply chain management, operational eco-efficiency, product stewardship, human capital development, and occupational health and safety.