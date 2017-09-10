Vacuum Cleaning System for Powder Coating

Ruwac USA’s PCS Series line of industrial vacuum cleaners are specifically designed to collect every particle of paint off the surface in a spray booth, regardless of if it’s located on floors, walls or ceilings. These specialized vacuums even stop paint from re-contaminating the booth, saving time from re-cleaning and providing more for spraying and productivity.

The most powerful benefit of Ruwac’s PCS Series is its supreme filtration, which keeps workers safe and helps facilities conform to regulations regarding cleanliness in powder coating shops. These MicroClean filters remove 99% of particles, down to and including 0.5 micron in size, leaving spray booths dustless and clean. By removing harmful or irritating paint particles from the air stream, employees are able to breathe easier and work in a safer environment.

The vacuums are available in fully grounded for general-purpose housekeeping, Class II, Division 2, and Class I, Division 1 & 2. These certified explosion-proof vacuums protect against static build-up. Their durable compression-cast composite housings are backed by Ruwac’s lifetime guarantee. Each vacuum includes an accessory package with all the tools to easily reach any tough spot in a spray booth.

Visit www.ruwac.com.