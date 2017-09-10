Deadline Approaches for American Coatings Conference Call for Papers

INDIANAPOLIS — With only three weeks left, it is now time to submit titles and abstracts for review to the American Coatings Conference 2018, which will take place April 9-11, 2018, in Indianapolis. The most outstanding presentation will be honored with the American Coatings Award, which will be selected and sponsored by ACA and Vincentz Network. Abstracts should be submitted online by Sept. 27, 2017.

As ACA’s most valued event, the conference will again provide a high-level technical and scientific forum, rallying leading industry experts from coatings manufacturers, their suppliers, and universities and government partners across the nation and beyond. Innovative companies and academic and governmental research institutes are invited to contribute, detailing high-level technical contributions, presenting research results that highlight advancements important to coatings, as well as to printing inks, adhesives and sealants. Click here for more information.