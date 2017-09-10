UGL Names New Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations

SCRANTON, PA — United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL), Scranton, Pennsylvania, has hired David M. Jolie as Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations. Jolie will oversee UGL’s four production facilities in Scranton, Pennsylvania; Jacksonville, Illinois; Dayton, Nevada; and Jackson, Mississippi.

“To have someone of Dave’s experience come on board to streamline our production processes will enable UGL to better execute our strategic growth plan,” said Jim Tates, UGL’s CEO.

Jolie is an industrial engineer with over 18 years of experience in manufacturing, most recently in the building products segment where he served as Director of Operations for CPG International, Scranton, Pennsylvania. Jolie has expertise in Lean manufacturing, automation, global sourcing, and profit and loss management.