The Sustainability Consortium Welcomes First Member from China

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The Sustainability Consortium (TSC) announced that The Occupational Health & Safety Assistances Inc., Shanghai, (OHSA) has joined the organization as its first member from China. OHSA serves over 6,000 international brands and their suppliers in China, many that overlap with suppliers already working with TSC. OHSA is interested in learning how TSC drives members to strive for more sustainable supply chains and bringing that information back to China.

Fermi Wang, CEO of OHSA, said, "OHSA is devoted to developing and introducing an information management toolkit for improving SME productivity and sustainability in China. Most of OHSA’s clients are TSC members or in TSC member supply chains. We need to collaborate with TSC members, NGOs and other stakeholders to address environmental and social sustainability issues and dedicate our efforts and expertise to promote sustainability in China. As a TSC member, OHSA is looking for more close collaboration at a global platform and to contribute more to achieve United Nation 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in China."

As they face increasing pressure from Chinese consumers, Chinese businesses face a growing demand to have more sustainable supply chains and chemicals management. OHSA will be participating in TSC’s working groups as well as sharing experience in managing sustainability issues and working with key stakeholders in China.

“We are proud to welcome OHSA as our first member from China. Chinese businesses and consumers are influencing how companies think about more sustainable consumer products all over the world. We have long recognized China’s endeavors to be an ecological and environmental nation. OHSA’s voice and experience will be a great addition to our everyday work to create more sustainable products for the planet,” said Euan Murray, TSC Chief Executive.

Dr. Kevin Dooley, TSC Chief Scientist and Professor of Supply Chain Management at Arizona State University, said, “This is a great opportunity to start connecting supplier factory data to TSC KPIs through OHSA's on-grounds services."

TSC has four offices located around the world, in the United States, the Netherlands and China. TSC opened its office in China in 2014. Its current office is in Tianjin and is led by Wei Dong Zhou, TSC Managing Director of Greater China.

TSC is a global organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of consumer products. Its members and partners include manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, service providers, NGOs, civil society organizations, governmental agencies and academics. TSC convenes its diverse stakeholders to work collaboratively to build science-based decision tools and solutions that address sustainability issues that are materially important throughout a product’s supply chain and lifecycle. TSC also offers a portfolio of services to help drive effective implementation. Its mission is to use the best sustainability science to help companies make the everyday products we use better and more sustainable. Formed in 2009, TSC is jointly administered by Arizona State University and the University of Arkansas.