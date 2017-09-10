AkzoNobel Finalizes Acquisition of Disa Technology

LIMOGES, France - AkzoNobel has finalized the acquisition of French manufacturer Disa Technology (Disatech). The acquisition strengthens AkzoNobel's global leadership position in supplying innovative industrial, aerospace and automotive coatings.

Headquartered in Limoges, France, Disatech is a leader in aerospace technical marking systems. The company specializes in the manufacture of self-adhesive vinyl, polyester and polycarbonate films used on aircraft, vehicles, agricultural machinery and other equipment.

The acquisition of Disatech will bring new technologies and services that complement AkzoNobel's existing portfolio of coatings and films for the aerospace and transport sectors.

Commenting on the final agreement, Ruud Joosten, AkoNobel COO Paint & Coatings, said, "With the acquisition now finalized, we can further invest in growth and innovation. The technology and knowledge acquired from Disatech strengthens the product and service range we can offer to our customers, bringing them numerous benefits."