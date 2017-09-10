KRÜSS Offers Surface Science Seminars in Detroit and Chicago

MATTHEWS, NC - KRÜSS is offering instructive surface science seminars in Detroit and Chicago. Teams of scientists and guest speakers from university and industrial research will pass on their knowledge in important areas of interfacial chemistry.

The Coatings seminar will take place in Detroit Oct. 5, 2017. The key to improving your coating process is to better understand the properties of your coating and your substrate by contact angle and surface tension measurements. This seminar gives an overview of the most important methods for surface analysis. Attendees are introduced to their theory and practice using instructive application examples and a session on state-of-the-art measuring instruments. Click here for more information

The General Surface Science Seminar will be offered Nov. 9 in Chicago. Deepen your knowledge of surface and interfacial tension (SFT/IFT), contact angle measurement and foam analysis with the seminar team and become acquainted with a wide range of measuring methods. The scientists in this seminar team will illustrate the contents of specific applications from quality assurance as well as research and development in many different branches. Click here for more information.