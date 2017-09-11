Price Alerts

Emerald Kalama Chemical Announces Global Price Increase

September 11, 2017
KEYWORDS coalescents / plasticizers / price increases
VANCOUVER, WAEmerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, announced price increases for K-FLEX® plasticizers and coalescents. In North America, these products will increase $0.05/lb. In South America and Asia, they will increase $110/MT. In Europe, the products will increase €100/MT. The price increases will be effective October 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

Customers are instructed to contact their local account manager for further details.

