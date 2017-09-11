IGM Resins Names Chief Financial Officer

WAALWIJK, the Netherlands — IGM Resins has appointed John G. Knudsen IV Chief Financial Officer, reporting to CEO Edward Frindt. He will be responsible for providing strong strategic, financial and operational leadership to IGM. He will directly manage the corporate finance team, and will be accountable for the administrative, financial, cash and risk management operations of the company, and the ongoing development and monitoring of control systems, financial, and operating metrics. He also will assume leadership of key projects.

Knudsen joined IGM from Houston-based ACP Oil and Gas Chemicals Platform, where he served as CFO and Vice President. He brings broad financial management experience from his 17-year career in a number of industries, including petrochemicals and services, manufacturing, professional services, real estate, FBO management, and financial investment. He began his career at Deloitte & Touche LLP in audit and enterprise risk services, then served as Controller at Hillwood – A Perot Company, and as CFO and Vice President at IMDS Holdings Corp. prior to joining ACP.