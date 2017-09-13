From the Show Floor

LiquiGlide Changes the Way Liquids Move

September 13, 2017
LiquiGlide is commercializing a breakthrough coating technology based on the science of liquid-impregnated surfaces invented at MIT. The company’s engineered, long-lasting coatings create slippery surfaces, allowing viscous liquids, gels and emulsions to slide freely. By changing the way liquids move, the coatings reduce yield loss, waste water and cleaning costs in manufacturing tanks. LiquiGlide’s patented CleanTanX™ System addresses the production challenges created by viscous liquids sticking to equipment − saving you time and money! Learn more about this novel technology at CTT Booth #12.

