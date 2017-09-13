From the Show Floor

Clariant Features Color Chemistry - from Pigments to Dispersions

September 13, 2017
Uniquely positioned as a leading global manufacturer of organic pigments, Clariant blends their reputation for quality and innovation into the dispersions they manufacture. The company’s pigment dispersions improve operational efficiencies and capacity utilization while at the same time reducing the overall cost of pigment usage. Clariant can quickly turn your innovation into reality, positively impacting your people, your profitability and our planet. Visit CTT Booth #66 to learn more.

