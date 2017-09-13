From the Show Floor

Münzing Wants You to Think Beyond the Foam

September 13, 2017
At Booth #28, Münzing is showcasing information on specialty additives, including defoamers, dispersants, rheology modifiers, wetting and leveling agents, micronized and coated waxes, as well as wax dispersions and emulsions. Product lines include AGITAN®, DEE FO®, EDAPLAN®, METOLAT®, TAFIGEL®, CERETAN® and LUBA-print®. Be sure to stop by their booth to learn more.

