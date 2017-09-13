From the Show Floor

Elementis Showcases New Industrial Thickeners

September 13, 2017
New THIXATROL® PM industrial thickeners from Elementis improve sag resistance. They provide high viscosity, thixotropy and thick-layer sag control in high-build systems that contain little solvent or are solvent-free. These products have broad compatibility with various solvents and diluents without impacting adhesion or corrosion properties, and are cost-effective, 100% active powders that are highly efficient at low loading levels. Because they are seed resistant, these thickeners allow low-temperature activation and processing, making them easier to use than traditional technologies. Visit Booth #77 for more information.

