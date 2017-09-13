Netzsch Showcases Epsilon In-Line Disperser

Netzsch’s Epsilon brings you a new inline mixing experience - offering the perfect solution for producing homogeneous dispersions with reproducible quality in an inline process. With alarmingly high throughput capabilities, the dust- and emission-free design is sure to impress. Operated in circulation mode, the powder can be fed from bag through suction lance or a bag feeding station. Alternatively, it can be fed through big-bag or silo. Visit CTT Booth #11 to learn more.