OLD SAYBROOK, CT - After more than 15 years with BJM Pumps, Jay Gallagher, Atlantic Regional Sales Manager, has retired. In light of Gallagher's retirement, Steve Mosley, who has served as BJM's Application Engineer for the last five years, has joined the sales team as BJM Pump's new Atlantic Regional Sales Manager. Mosley will be responsible for establishing and supporting pump distribution and selling channels for the Atlantic Region.