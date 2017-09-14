Lincoln Fine Ingredients Adds Account Manager

LINCOLN, RI — Lincoln Fine Ingredients, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, has added Bob Bogadek as its newest Account Manager in the Northeast.

Bogadek brings global knowledge of specialty chemicals to Lincoln and will continue to cultivate and manage relationships as its newest Account Manager for the Northeast. Bogadek most recently held the position of Account Manager for Galaxy Surfactants.

“We are excited to welcome Bob Bogadek to the team,” said Walter W. Martish III, President of Lincoln Fine Ingredients. “Bob’s wealth of knowledge and tremendous drive to succeed will be an asset to the organization as we continue to focus on organic growth and strategic supplier alignment.”