Sudarshan Europe B.V. Names New General Manager

AMSTERDAM — Milan W. Krumbe has been appointed General Manager for the industrial pigment business for Sudarshan Europe B.V. in Amsterdam. He began his new assignment July 1, 2017. In this function, Krumbe executes growth targets of the leading Indian pigment manufacturer to strengthen and to expand its market position in Europe.

Krumbe has extensive market knowledge and experience in organizational development of businesses, and he was responsible for global market expansions in his previous functions.

His career started at Siegwerk working in research and development, followed by activities within the automotive industry for DuPont Performance Coatings before he worked at LANXESS within strategy and organizational development.

For Rockwood, he was Global Sales Director for the white pigment business before he took over the position as Global Market Director for the specialty polymers business within Solvay. Before he joined Sudarshan, he was member of the Executive Committee Germany, Austria, Switzerland for Bureau Veritas in the field of QHSE.