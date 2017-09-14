AkzoNobel Appoints New CEO to Board of Management

AMSTERDAM - Akzo Nobel N.V. has appointed new CEO Thierry Vanlancker to be a member of the company’s board of management. Vanlancker was named CEO on July 19, succeeding Ton Büchner, who left AkzoNobel in July of this year.

The company also announced that Maëlys Castella, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the board of management, will step down due to health reasons and is now on a leave of absence. Following an anticipated recovery, Castella is expected to return to AkzoNobel in a senior management role. The company has named current Group Controller Hans De Vriese as interim CFO and is initiating a full internal and external search for a permanent replacement.