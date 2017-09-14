AkzoNobel Launches World's Most Advanced and Sustainable Paint Factory

ASHINGTON, UK — AkzoNobel has officially opened the world's most advanced and sustainable paint plant in Ashington, UK. The high-tech facility, which cost more than €100m to build, represents the largest ever global investment by the company's Decorative Paints business. It will become the new center of production for Dulux, the UK's leading decorative paint brand.

The Ashington plant uses a variety of renewable energy sources, including photovoltaic cells and a biomass boiler, alongside a highly automated manufacturing process that saves water, waste and energy. The company estimates that the carbon footprint per liter of paint produced at the site will be reduced by 50% compared with the production facilities at the plants it is replacing.

"This is a significant investment in the UK, a vital strategic market for us, and an important milestone for AkzoNobel," said CEO Thierry Vanlancker. "We continue to invest in highly innovative and sustainable production facilities to maintain and grow our leadership position, ensuring the best products for our customers in the UK and around the world.

"Our growth strategy means that we will continue to lead the paints and coatings industry, both in terms of the strongest brands and the most advanced technology."

The factory will be capable of doubling AkzoNobel's current UK production levels to 200 million liters a year — approximately enough paint to redecorate every living room, bathroom and kitchen in the UK. Covering an area of 100,000m2, the facility also has capacity to expand in order to support future growth plans.

Ruud Joosten, COO of Paints and Coatings at AkzoNobel, added, "Ashington secures AkzoNobel's future as a manufacturer of cutting-edge products, including paints that improve air quality, increase energy efficiency and protect against bacteria. We have taken the best technology available globally, improved on it and put it all under one roof, ensuring that this new facility represents a significant step forward for the whole industry."

All manufacturing technologies within the plant are managed by a single integrated computer system. This means that every activity — from the ordering of raw materials to the shipping of finished products — can be initiated without operator intervention. A highly agile production system means the plant is capable of producing paint across the entire AkzoNobel range, which includes Dulux, Dulux Trade, Cuprinol, Polycell, Hammerite and Armstead.

Ashington will also house the second Dulux Academy in the UK. The customized training center is designed to provide painters and decorators with the expertise and know-how they need for business success. The first academy, in Slough, has already trained 1,600 people.