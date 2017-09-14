Estron Chemical to Break Ground on Research and Development Center

CALVERT CITY, KY - Estron Chemical announced the groundbreaking of its new Research and Development (R&D) Center, located at the company’s headquarters in Calvert City, Kentucky. The official groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

The investment is part of a four-year infrastructure expansion that has been initiated with support from the state of Kentucky. Completion of the center is expected in mid-2018.

Estron is a Kentucky-based manufacturer of high-performance specialty polymers for paints, coatings, adhesives and cosmetics.