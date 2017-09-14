BioAmber Names New Chief Executive Officer

MONTREAL — The board of directors of BioAmber Inc. has appointed Richard P. Eno as its new Chief Executive Officer, and new member of the board, effective Sept. 18, 2017. The selection of Eno caps a search process facilitated by Spencer Stuart, a global executive search firm that specializes in placing senior management personnel.

Eno has over 30 years of related management experience in the energy, chemicals, biotechnology and materials industries, including over five years as President, CEO and board member of a publicly traded industrial biotechnology company. He began his career at Chevron's chemical operations with roles of increasing responsibility in engineering, manufacturing and construction operations. He then entered management consulting where he specialized in addressing critical strategic and operational issues facing company leadership in the chemical and energy industries. In 2008, Eno took up leadership of Metabolix, an industrial biotechnology company commercializing a range of unique biobased, biodegradable polymers. Most recently, he has been a senior partner at a global management consultancy, Roland Berger, focused on the chemicals industry.