Quick, Easy Characterization of Coatings, Films

Shimadzu offers a variety of UV-Vis-NIR spectrophotometers for measuring the thickness of thin films or coatings to ensure quality control. These accurate, easy-to-use systems offer a wide measurement range, excellent sensitivity and resolution, and can be equipped with various accessories to suit a given sample’s physical characteristics. In addition, specialized software offers a quick and easy way to calculate the film thickness of various coatings. Ideal for analyzing AR, protective, industrial and architectural coatings, these systems are the accurate, cost-effective solutions for confident QA/QC coatings analyses.

