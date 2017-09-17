OPC Polymers Announces Price Increase

COLUMBUS, OH — Effective on shipments after Sept. 22, 2017, OPC Polymers will apply increased material costs to products for the coatings industry. Increases of 2 to 4 cents/lb will relate to solids levels and components. These result from higher prices in the aftermath of the hurricanes impacting the total supply chain. Customers in North America will receive details directly on affected products. OPC expects to maintain steady deliveries of all polymers within 100% of usual orders.