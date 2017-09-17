Price Alerts

Ascend Performance Materials Raises Prices for Intermediate Materials

September 17, 2017
HOUSTON Ascend Performance Materials announced a price increase for its nylon intermediate materials effective Oct. 1, 2017.

Acrylonitrile (AN) will increase $0.12/lb, hexamethylene diamine (HMD) and adiponitrile (ADN) will increase $0.14/lb, and adipic acid (AA) will increase $0.05/lb. This price increase is effective as contracts allow. For non-contract business, price will be determined on an order-by-order basis.

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

