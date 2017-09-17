Oxea Announces Price Increases

DALLAS — Oxea announced it will increase list and off-list prices effective Oct. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow, on certain Oxo intermediates. In North America and Mexico, n-propyl acetate, n-propanol, n/i-butanol, n/i-butyl acetate and 2-ethylhexanol will increase $0.06/lb. In South America, these products will increase $130/mt.

Oxea also announced it will increase list and off-list prices on neopentyl glycol and trimethylolpropane effective Oct. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. In Europe, these products will increase €100/t.

Oxea will increase list and off-list prices on carboxylic acids effective Oct. 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. Heptanoic acid and pelargonic acid will increase $0.10/lb ($220/mt) in North America and Latin America. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid will increase $0.06/lb ($130/mt) in North America and Latin America.

In North America and Latin America, the company will increase neopentylglycol and trimethylolpropane $0.06/lb ($130/mt).